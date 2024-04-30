NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

ISLAMABAD: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) is said to have become a permanent headache for the Power Division due to award of contracts in dubious way and establishment of own companies by its top officials to get sub-contracts from the main contractors.

The top brass of Power Division and NTDC, has been grilled several times the Senate Standing Committee on Power for awarding contracts to ineligible bidders. Background interaction with senior officials of Power Division reveals that most of the top management of NTDC has ‘ good connections’ with the domestic and international contractors to get sub contracts in the projects.

The NTDC, federally administered Government of Pakistan organization working under the Federal Ministry of Energy (Power Division), is responsible for development and operation of National Transmission Network of Pakistan. It owns and operates all high power transmission lines (220kV, 500kV and higher voltage) of Pakistan and is responsible for transmitting electricity from the power generation units to DISCOs for onward distribution to local consumers.

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

The 765kV Dasu T/Line Project, is once again been reported to have been a hotspot of another multi hundred millions dollars scam for one of its bidding package namely, Tender No. RFB-Dasu-ISW for Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of 765/500/220/132 kV Islamabad West Grid Station.

According to official documents, NTDC has recommended award of Contract for the tender (ISW tender) by the Board of Directors NTDC.

The NTDC, in a letter to has informed HBL, Corporate Centre, Lahore that the concerned bidder has submitted bid security of $ 0.2 million in favour of the NTDC.

The NTDC is of the view that Notification of Award (NoA) was issued to the bidder vide this office letter No. CEPD/DM(C)/F-L4-8/977 of March 27, 2024 within validity of its bid and bid security. As per NoA and provision of ITB clause 51 of bidding documents, the bidder was required to furnish the Performance Security and Environment and Social performance security in accordance with the conditions of Contract within 28 days i.e., up to April 24, 2024. But the bidder has failed to submit the Performance Security within stipulated time as mentioned in bidding documents. Accordingly, the NTDC being the beneficiary of the Bank Guarantee, is entitled to encash the guarantee.

However, pursuant to the request received from the bidder for extension in submission of Performance Security and Environmental and Social Performance Security for further 14 days, NTDC has agreed for extension in submission of Performance Security and Environmental and Social Performance Security till May 02, 2024 only after getting No Objection letter (NOL) from the donor of the Project, ie, the World Bank. In this regard, the bidder has been informed and advised to submit his Performance Security accordingly latest by May 02, 2024 otherwise its bid security will be forfeited.

In view of this, NTDC has asked HBL to considered is initial notice to en-cash the Bid Security/Guarantee. In this regard, HBL has been requested to let the NTDC know if any further information/documentation required by bank to forfeit the Bid Security and to deposit the amount of Guarantee in our Bank Account titled “NTDCL CHIEF ENG PD PMU DASU MISC CO” having Account No. PK31HABB0022697930 769501 maintained with Habib Bank Limited F-10 Branch Islamabad if the bidder fails to submit the Performance Security till the extended period of May 02, 2024.

The documents further reveal that NTDC has also transferred the Chief Engineer PMU DTLP and has granted the Chief Engineer NTDC CASA Project the additional role of Chief Engineer PMU DTLP to avoid any controversy on May 02, 2024 in case of again non-submission of Performance Guarantee. The official in Power Division told this scribe that the influence of contractors in NTDC can be gauged from the fact that one of the General Managers who is aspirant of becoming Deputy Managing Director in NTDC, recently took a couple of contractors to one of the NTDC Board Members to seek his support for selection. The Power Division has also directed NTDC Board of appoint new Managing Director NTDC, after removal of previous MD by the Lahore High Court (LHC) as his appointment was made in violation of SOE’s rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024