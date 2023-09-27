BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

  • Ambassador says TTP's acquisition of cutting-edge military equipment left by Western forces in Afghanistan has made border attacks more deadly
BR Web Desk Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 05:51pm

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan pose a major security threat to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at the UN Security Council in New York, he claimed that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is responsible for a string of cross-border terrorist strikes within Pakistan from Afghanistan that have claimed the lives of brave soldiers and civilians.

He claimed that the TTP terrorists' acquisition and employment of cutting-edge military hardware—apparently from the supplies left behind by Western forces in Afghanistan—has made border attacks more deadly.

According to Munir Akram, there are more than four million Afghans living in Pakistan, and another 600,000 Afghans have entered the country in the previous two years.

He requested the international community and the interim Afghan government to work with Pakistan to ensure the return of all unauthorised Afghans.

According to Ambassador Akram, Pakistan believes that engagement and cooperation are the only realistic ways to advance a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, notwithstanding the difficulties.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to the goal of a nuclear weapons-free world, addressing regional and global challenges and assuring undiminished security for all States.

He said Pakistan strongly supports all international efforts that seek to promote fair and equitable solutions to disarmament and non-proliferation challenges.

UN Afghan Taliban war against TTP

Comments

1000 characters

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Oil prices climb $1 as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Read more stories