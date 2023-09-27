Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan pose a major security threat to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at the UN Security Council in New York, he claimed that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is responsible for a string of cross-border terrorist strikes within Pakistan from Afghanistan that have claimed the lives of brave soldiers and civilians.

He claimed that the TTP terrorists' acquisition and employment of cutting-edge military hardware—apparently from the supplies left behind by Western forces in Afghanistan—has made border attacks more deadly.

According to Munir Akram, there are more than four million Afghans living in Pakistan, and another 600,000 Afghans have entered the country in the previous two years.

He requested the international community and the interim Afghan government to work with Pakistan to ensure the return of all unauthorised Afghans.

According to Ambassador Akram, Pakistan believes that engagement and cooperation are the only realistic ways to advance a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, notwithstanding the difficulties.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to the goal of a nuclear weapons-free world, addressing regional and global challenges and assuring undiminished security for all States.

He said Pakistan strongly supports all international efforts that seek to promote fair and equitable solutions to disarmament and non-proliferation challenges.