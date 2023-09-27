BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Army will continue to play role in upholding peace, stability in KP: Army Chief

BR Web Desk Published September 27, 2023

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Army would continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and facilitating a “secure environment for economic development”, military’s media affairs wing said.

The army chief made these remarks while addressing the provincial Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefed about the overall security situation in the province, including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding, and drug trafficking.

ISPR said the participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people were united for the protection of life and property of citizens.

The participants also paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country,” the ISPR statement quoted the army chief as saying.

Earlier, Gen Asim Munir also engaged in an interactive session with the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the “KPK Women Symposium 2023”.

In his address to the symposium’s participants, the COAS emphasised the constructive and pivotal role women have played in Pakistan’s historical development.

He underscored that women’s contributions to the progress and advancement of Pakistan are of utmost significance.

The army chief acknowledged that the women of KP have confronted multifaceted challenges due to the enduring battle against terrorism, but he praised their resilience, dedication, and courage in the face of adversity.

Army chief’s remarks come amid an uptick in terror attacks in the province. On September 6, four security personnel embraced martyrdom, and over 16 militants were killed in an operation to repulse militants from the Chitral district.

The late-night attack had targeted check posts in Astui Pass and Jinjiret Koh situated in the south of Lower Chitral, bordering the Afghan province of Nuristan.

COAS Pakistan Army COAS Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan Army will continue to play role in upholding peace, stability in KP: Army Chief

Rupee sees 16th consecutive session of appreciation, settles at 288.75 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Oil jumps 3% as steep US crude stockdraw adds to supply concerns

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

PCB announces 3-year central contracts with significant pay raise for players

Read more stories