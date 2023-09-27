Pakistan Army will continue to play role in upholding peace, stability in KP: Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Army would continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and facilitating a “secure environment for economic development”, military’s media affairs wing said.

The army chief made these remarks while addressing the provincial Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefed about the overall security situation in the province, including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding, and drug trafficking.

ISPR said the participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people were united for the protection of life and property of citizens.

The participants also paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country,” the ISPR statement quoted the army chief as saying.

Earlier, Gen Asim Munir also engaged in an interactive session with the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the “KPK Women Symposium 2023”.

In his address to the symposium’s participants, the COAS emphasised the constructive and pivotal role women have played in Pakistan’s historical development.

He underscored that women’s contributions to the progress and advancement of Pakistan are of utmost significance.

The army chief acknowledged that the women of KP have confronted multifaceted challenges due to the enduring battle against terrorism, but he praised their resilience, dedication, and courage in the face of adversity.

Army chief’s remarks come amid an uptick in terror attacks in the province. On September 6, four security personnel embraced martyrdom, and over 16 militants were killed in an operation to repulse militants from the Chitral district.

The late-night attack had targeted check posts in Astui Pass and Jinjiret Koh situated in the south of Lower Chitral, bordering the Afghan province of Nuristan.