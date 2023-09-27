Private jet for dogs: first Dubai-London flight takes off, costs $9,925 per seat

The first-ever Dubai-London flight for dogs and their owners, operated by private jet firm K9 JETS, took off on Tuesday from the Al Maktoum International Airport. The flight costs $9,925 (one way per seat), which is about Rs2.9 million.

Owners have the option of buying one seat, which allows them to bring two pets on board that weigh under 50lbs each, or one pet that weighs over 51lbs and who can sit in the cabin with them. They can also buy a separate seat for their beloved pet.

The idea is to provide an alternative to regular airlines, in which pets must be muzzled or in cages, and are put in cargo hold along with luggage. While dogs can roam free, those bringing cats on board must keep them in their carrier.

K9’s website says passengers also don’t have to go through queues for customs or security.

“Yesterday was a massive milestone for us and our growing ‘pawprint’ in the aviation sector in Middle East,” said Adam Golder, co-founder of K9 JETS, in a statement released on Wednesday.

Among the dogs onboard the flight were miniature schnauzers, golden retrievers and a goldendoodle accompanied by their owners. Three of the dogs were the winners of the competition K9 JETS launched to celebrate the inaugural Dubai to London flight.

The Dubai–London route will see regular flights take place throughout 2023 and 2024 from December, with plans for a new Doha-London in the works.

K9 already provides flights for dogs and cats to and from Paris, New Jersey Los Angeles, Frankfurt and Lisbon. Flights are roughly $10,000 and can go as high as $13,850.

K9 jets started in July 2022 after its sister company, boutique private jet brokerage G6 AVIATION that caters for “high-net-worth families, music moguls, footballers, and royals” received a request for a flight from London to New Jersey for 10 passengers and 10 dogs.

K9 JETS uses a fleet of Gulfstream G-IVSP heavy jets operated by Pegasus Elite Aviation or other US carriers. These jets provide a cabin that will accommodate up to 10 passengers plus pets.

The aircraft feature free wireless internet, a worldwide satellite phone, an open bar, an entertainment system and, leather seats.