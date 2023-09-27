BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

BR Web Desk Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 04:31pm

The Punjab government has directed to keep all government and private schools closed from Thursday till Sunday due to a conjunctivitis outbreak in the province.

The decision comes after the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, visited a government school in Lahore, where he noticed students affected by the infection, also known as pink eye.

“At least five to six affected students were present in every class of the school,” Naqvi said in video statement.

He issued instructions to grant Thursday and Saturday as holidays in all private and government schools across the province. Friday is already a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Schools will reopen from Monday, but with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), Naqvi told concerned authorities.

On Naqvi’s visit, students also complained about insufficient lighting and fans. The interim CM expressed his dismay over the situation and immediately summoned the secretary of schools.

Conjunctivitis spreading fast

Conjunctivitis is spreading fast in Punjab with hundreds of patients thronging hospitals daily due to the viral infection.

Symptoms of the contagious eye infection include redness, inflammation, and painful eyes with excessive tearing.

Experts warn that if precautions are not taken, there is a significant risk of widespread transmission of the virus.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, pink eye is caused by allergens, irritants, bacteria and viruses. Pink eye that happens due to bacteria or viruses is highly contagious.

It can spread during close contact (touching, shaking hands) with another person.

Treatment depends on the specific cause and includes eye drops, ointments, pills and water flushes.

Prof Asad Aslam, a leading ophthalmologist, emphasised the importance of precautionary measures. He said, “This virus can easily spread through touching contaminated surfaces, close contact with infected individuals, and even through talking.”

“To protect yourself, it is advisable to wear black glasses, separate your bedding and utensils immediately, and exercise extreme caution to avoid further transmission,” he asserted.

conjunctivitis pink eye pink eye outbreak Punjab schools

Comments

1000 characters

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Oil prices climb $1 as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Read more stories