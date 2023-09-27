BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 inches up in lacklustre trading

BR Web Desk Published 27 Sep, 2023 05:48pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 closed slightly higher after witnessing a lacklustre session on Wednesday, as trading at the index remained in narrow range throughout the day.

Since start of the day, the KSE-100 swayed in both directions. At close, the benchmark index settled at 46,365.04, up by 87.38 points or 0.19%.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 had eked out 116.02 points.

Investors have been on the sidelines amid lack of fresh triggers in the market. The announcement of election week by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) boosted some sentiment, but the momentum couldn’t continue for a longer period.

However, brokerage house Topline Securities has stated that the stock market can potentially come close to the 50,000 level near the general elections, assuming there is a “smooth election process” and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves the next tranche of the Stand-By Arrangement in November this year.

“We believe that the Pakistan market can potentially experience an 8-10% pre-election rally thereby, has the potential to reach near 50k assuming a smooth election process and the approval of the IMF tranche in November,” said the brokerage house earlier.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar, gaining 0.36% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 288.75 after an increase of Rs1.05 in the inter-bank market.

This was the rupee’s 16th consecutive increase against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 177.5 million from 259 million on Tuesday.

The value of shares marginally increase to Rs6.92 billion from Rs6.68 billion in the previous session.

Maple Leaf remained the volume leader with 11.08 million shares, followed by Pak Petroleum with 9.11 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 7.09 million shares.

Shares of 325 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 124 recorded a fall, and 29 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 inches up in lacklustre trading

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Oil prices climb $1 as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Read more stories