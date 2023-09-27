PCB announces 3-year central contracts with significant pay raise for players

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it has successfully negotiated a three-year central contact deal with its senior players that will run from July 1 2023 to June 30, 2026.

The central contracts were signed on the eve of the national cricket team’s departure for India for the World Cup 2023, ending a three-month deadlock between the players and the board.

The cricket board said as many as 25 cricketers have received a momentous deal that will include a portion of ICC revenue.

The list of players will be divided into four categories with significant increases in monthly retainers. Revenue from ICC will be incorporated in overall monthly remuneration.

There is also a major hike in players’ match fees: 50% increment in Test, 25% in ODI and 12.5% in T20I.

Further, centrally contracted players who are playing domestic cricket will be paid 50% of international match fee. In addition, players will be allowed to play two foreign leagues in each season.

The three-year tenure of the contacts will have its financial model locked for the term. Player performance however will be reviewed after every 12 months.

“We believe that our players are the true assets of Pakistan cricket, and it is our utmost priority to ensure their well-being and provide them with the best possible services,” PCB Management Committee Chairperson, Zaka Ashraf, said.

“This deal signifies our commitment to improving the financial health of our players, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the game. We firmly believe that a financially secure and motivated team is more likely to excel on the field.”

Central Contract list:

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan

Category C: Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique

Category D: Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammed Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan