BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enhanced the capacity of the IRIS system enabling 0.5-0.6 million taxpayers to simultaneously file their income tax returns on a daily basis.

Sources dispelled the impression that there are issues or errors in the income tax return filing during current days. The technical and legal issues raised by the tax experts from time to time have been resolved. At the same time, the FBR has considerably improved the capacity of the return filing for taxpayers. Now, around 0.5 million to 0.6 million taxpayers can collectively access the system without facing any problem.

To a query on the disappearance of returns filed with the “IRIS”, sources said that the issue was related to the wealth statements when the module of section 7E was introduced in the “IRIS “system. The data of old wealth statements was not uploaded automatically. This issue of data of old wealth statements has been resolved a few weeks back and there is no issue of disappearance of income tax returns filed with the “IRIS”, they added.

FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

When contacted, Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) President Syed Zafar Ahmed informed that it is a strange kind of issue in the system where the filed returns/statements disappeared from the system. The FBR’s experts are trying to remove this error in the system. Unfortunately, if some errors are rectified in the new return, new issues emerge in the IRS system.

The extension in date for filing of income tax returns is not the solution to deal with the technical and legal issues in the IRIS. If the FBR gives an extension of 15 days or 30 days but does not remove the system glitches, it will not resolve the issue. The date extension is absolutely meaningless if the software does not work properly.

Till the software runs smoothly, the return cannot be filed through the FBR’s upgraded system. There is a need to reduce the trust deficit between the taxpayers and the FBR, Syed Zafar Ahmed said.

Faraz Fazal Sheikh, a leading tax expert said the FBR has resolved the issue of disappearance of filed wealth statements in the IRIS system. The error has been rectified by the FBR, he added.

The KTBA had informed the FBR that it is disheartening to note that numerous issues continue to plague the tax return filing process. These ongoing challenges clearly have spelt out that the tax return forms are not error-free and realistically speaking, not ready.

The expectation, from the launch of any software, however, especially, which is meant to be used by the public at large and that too by a class of individuals and corporates called taxpayers and their counsels, cannot be called erroneous if it is to be sound and perfect without any IT glitches and problems, let alone the expectation of being user friendly.

It is reluctantly submitted that with the solitary exception of higher speed than the previous IRIS, the 2.0 version is so far found to be full of hiccups and difficult to cope with and even lacks security of taxpayer’s confidential data. The launch of a new software, therefore, which should have been a celebrated occasion otherwise, narrowed down to a picture of confusion and frustration instead, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR taxpayers income tax KTBA IRIS IRIS system Section 7E IRIS 2.0 income tax return filing

Comments

1000 characters

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

ECP issues lists of delimited constituencies

Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

Contracts with IPPs, tariffs and ‘SOFR’: ECC tells PD to analyse impact of change, financial implications

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

NTDC accuses Nepra of unleashing ‘awry’ deductions

Ban on import of smuggled items through ATT imminent

‘Unholy’ pacts with IPPs must be reviewed: Senate panel

APSR for FY23 released: Banks, MFBs process e-banking transactions worth Rs167.4trn

Issuance of right shares: SECP places additional conditions for listed firms

Read more stories