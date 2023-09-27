BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Rupee sees 16th consecutive session of appreciation, settles at 288.75 against US dollar

  • Local currency has gained 6.4% since it hit a record low of 307.1 in inter-bank market on Sept 5
Recorder Report Published September 27, 2023 Updated September 27, 2023 04:29pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar, gaining 0.36% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. This is the rupee’s 16th consecutive increase against the greenback.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 288.75 after an increase of Rs1.05 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated 0.37% to settle at 289.80.

The rupee has maintained its upward trajectory in recent days and recovered over 6% since hitting a record low of 307.1 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on September 5.

Globally, the US dollar traded near a 10-month high against its major peers on Wednesday as Treasury yields stayed elevated on the prospect of higher-for-longer US rates, while the yen stumbled towards a closely-watched intervention zone.

Fed officials have in recent days flagged the possibility that the central bank would need to raise interest rates further after it kept rates steady last week but stiffened its hawkish monetary policy stance.

That has sent US Treasury yields scaling multi-year highs as money markets adjust their expectations of where US rates could peak, and for monetary conditions to remain tighter for longer than initially thought.

The US dollar index last stood at 106.20, having peaked at a 10-month high of 106.26 in the previous session, while the euro languished near Tuesday’s six-month low and last bought $1.0569.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as markets focused on supply tightness heading into winter and a “soft landing” for the US economy.

Haris Sep 27, 2023 10:34am
we should understand the pains of pro-pti people. bear it dear ones bear it. keep praying to make Pakistan just like Srilanka. but whatever you will pray its hard to see Dhakan Khan outside the prison :)
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Sep 27, 2023 12:56pm
Everyone knows, by force USD rate is expected to hover between 280-290 to extract ransom from Overseas Pakistanis remittances at fake low rate and to sell this cheap dollars to well respected civil & non civil officials, importers and money launderers to remit back abroad. Economy is badly assaulted by short term post holders since 75 years.
ISZ Sep 27, 2023 01:54pm
Make USD official currency, thats it.
Doc Asad Sep 27, 2023 05:38pm
Abhi sare ghulam zehniat Jo pichle 16 months se chupe bethe the ab Nikal rahe Hain jashan manane ...Moka nhi mil rha that na becharo ko...khair during PTI it was less than 180 ... let's see abbu Kahan tak khush Rakh sakte in ghulamo ko :)
