==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,889.58 High: 46,035.09 Low: 45,808.11 Net Change: 20.89 Volume (000): 46,255 Value (000): 2,491,845 Makt Cap (000) 1,590,064,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,098.62 NET CH (+) 52.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,617.06 NET CH (-) 17.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,704.60 NET CH (-) 18.98 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,059.34 NET CH (+) 114.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,288.55 NET CH (-) 31.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,720.02 NET CH (-) 39.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-Sep-2023 ====================================

