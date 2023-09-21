Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,889.58
High: 46,035.09
Low: 45,808.11
Net Change: 20.89
Volume (000): 46,255
Value (000): 2,491,845
Makt Cap (000) 1,590,064,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,098.62
NET CH (+) 52.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,617.06
NET CH (-) 17.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,704.60
NET CH (-) 18.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,059.34
NET CH (+) 114.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,288.55
NET CH (-) 31.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,720.02
NET CH (-) 39.17
------------------------------------
As on: 20-Sep-2023
====================================
