Sep 07, 2023
Markets

Inter-bank market: rupee gains further, settles at 304.94 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.67% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 7, 2023 Updated September 7, 2023 03:35pm

The Pakistani rupee strengthened further against the US dollar to settle at 304.94 in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee was up Rs2.04 or 0.67%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee witnessed a slight recovery against the US dollar to settle at 306.98, an appreciation of 0.04%, in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a bid to strengthen controls amid the massive fall in rupee’s value in the open market, decided to introduce structural reforms in the Exchange Companies’ (ECs) sector on Wednesday.

“As part of these reforms, leading banks actively engaged in foreign exchange business will establish wholly-owned Exchange Companies (EC) to cater to the legitimate foreign exchange needs of general public,” said the SBP in a statement.

Globally, a buoyant US dollar pushed the yen to a 10-month trough on Thursday and kept the euro and sterling pinned near three-month lows, as investors placed their faith in a still-resilient US economy even amid a dour global growth outlook.

The greenback scaled a fresh top of 147.865 yen in early Asia trade, its highest since last November.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last 0.05% higher at 104.91, holding on to some of its gains from the previous session after scaling a six-month peak on news that the US services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Thursday as worries over demand due to a seasonal slowdown during winter and an uncertain economic outlook for China outweighed expectations of tighter supplies from extended production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Comments

Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Sep 07, 2023 03:50pm
Dollar being treated with danda! Continued same mentality of failed 76 years economics of Pakistan.
Builder Sep 07, 2023 04:15pm
@Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani), you live outside Pakistan, so how do you know the ground realities? The dollar is being shorted, speculated, hoarded and smuggled. You guys sending forex from abroad obviously benefit from weakening PKR, so you oppose strengthening of PKR!
Saleem Sep 07, 2023 04:42pm
@Builder, make sense
