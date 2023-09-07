BAFL 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
DGKC 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
FABL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FCCL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
OGDC 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.2%)
PAEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
PIOC 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.89%)
PPL 68.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
PRL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
SSGC 8.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,581 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,103 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 45,775 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,198 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up on anticipated US crude stock draw

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 09:41am

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, after industry data showed US crude oil inventories were expected to have fallen last week, signaling tightening supplies on top of extended production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

US crude oil inventories were projected to fall by 5.5 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 1, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures released after market settlement.

Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration is due at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

Brent crude futures edged up 12 cents to $90.72 a barrel by 0019 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures gained 11 cents to $87.65.

Prices spiked on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary oil supply cuts to the year-end.

The Saudi cuts were by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) while Russia has cut 300,000 bpd.

These were on top of the April cut agreed by several OPEC+ producers running to the end of 2024.

Both countries will review market conditions and make monthly decisions on deepening cuts or raising output.

Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices edge up on anticipated US crude stock draw

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

ECP says 3,600 data entry operators to be assigned to ROs

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Troops repel TTP cross-border raid from Afghanistan

Border gunfight shuts crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Govt to tighten the noose around power thieves

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

PPIB approves 30pc raise in basic salaries of its employees

Kakar gives go-ahead to plan aimed at bringing PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan

Read more stories