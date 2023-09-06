Inter-bank market: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee witnessed a slight recovery against the US dollar to settle at 306.98 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee was up Re0.12 or 0.04%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the US dollar to settle at record low 307.10, a depreciation of 0.48%, in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar, at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Akhtar underscored the caretaker government’s commitment to successfully fulfilling its obligations under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and timely completion of all ongoing development projects.

Internationally, the US dollar perched near a six-month peak on Wednesday as jitters over China and global growth dragged on risk sentiment drawing the strongest warning since mid-August from Japan’s top currency diplomat.

Economic data from China and Europe on Tuesday fanned some fears of slowing global growth, pushing investors to scramble for the dollar.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.067% to 104.80, not far off the six-month high of 104.90 it touched overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, reversed course on Wednesday after rising over 1% in the previous session, on a firmer dollar and as investors shrugged off jitters arising from supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.