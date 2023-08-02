BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer discretionaries rise

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 05:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.53% at 11,446.83, gaining for the fourth straight session.

Carson Cumberbatch and Commercial Bank of Ceylon were the top gainers on the index, rising 6.21% and 2.91%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.87 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.4 million) from 2.75 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Trading volume on the index, however, fell to 89.3 million shares from 91.8 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 456.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.74 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer discretionaries rise

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum continues at bourse, KSE-100 up 500pts

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sector

Aga Khan fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth nearly Rs3.5bn

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Three ‘key’ sectors: Govt optimistic about investment prospects

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Minister tries to justify hike

Read more stories