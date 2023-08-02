Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer discretionaries rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.53% at 11,446.83, gaining for the fourth straight session.

Carson Cumberbatch and Commercial Bank of Ceylon were the top gainers on the index, rising 6.21% and 2.91%, respectively.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.87 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.4 million) from 2.75 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Trading volume on the index, however, fell to 89.3 million shares from 91.8 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 456.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.74 billion rupees, the data showed.