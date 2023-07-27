Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 2.48% at 11,257.82, gaining for the first time after three straight sessions of losses.

John Keells Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 5.83% and 3.39%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as energy, financials drag

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 95.5million shares from 72.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.36 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.24 million) from 1.60 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 858.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.20 billion rupees, the data showed.