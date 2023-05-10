Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 09, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 10, 2023)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 37-23 (°C) 00-00 (%) 39-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 44-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 30-13 (°C) 00-00 (%) 31-15 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-18 (°C) 00-00 (%) 37-21 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:06 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:49 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
