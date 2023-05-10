AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
May 10, 2023
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 09, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 10, 2023)...
Published 10 May, 2023
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 09, 2023) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 10, 2023) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           37-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            37-23 (°C) 00-00 (%)        39-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           44-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      30-13 (°C) 00-00 (%)        31-15 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        33-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        35-18 (°C) 00-00 (%)        37-21 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            43-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        45-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:06 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:49 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

The Weather

