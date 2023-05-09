Sindh police arrest PTI leader Ali Zaidi over protests

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi was arrested by the Sindh Police on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

Zaidi, president of the party's Sindh chapter, was reportedly arrested from Kalapul in Karachi where he was leading PTI workers’ protest against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.

The Karachi police reportedly took action after protesters allegedly set the police van on fire near Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Protests have erupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest from the IHC where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confirmed the development, stating that the PTI chief had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1,” it said.

Internet, cellular services shutdown

Meanwhile, citizens in several parts of the country are facing disruption in internet and cellular services.

As protests grew, internet services were either made unavailable or extremely patchy in sensitive areas, particularly near Cantonments.

Several internet users are struggling to get cellular and internet services, particularly WhatsApp and Twitter.