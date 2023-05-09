AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
Major internet connectivity issues reported across Pakistan, social media websites down

  • Disruption in services witnessed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube platforms
Published 09 May, 2023 08:38pm
Major internet connectivity issues were reported across Pakistan with Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi witnessing massive disruption in services, a development that comes on the heels of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest earlier in the day.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.pk showed a significant spike in complaints on multiple social media platforms as well. Services of YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter saw disruption in services after 8pm on Tuesday.

Complaints on Downdetector regarding services of Twitter
Complaints on Downdetector regarding services of Twitter

Complaints on Downdetector regarding services of YouTube
Complaints on Downdetector regarding services of YouTube

Complaints on Downdetector regarding services of YouTube
Complaints on Downdetector regarding services of YouTube

Twitter’s website showed an error message.

The disruption comes at a crucial time for the country that is seeing widescale protests against Imran’s arrest with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and party workers out on the streets in several cities in response to the authorities’ move.

