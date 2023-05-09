AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Traffic disrupted as PTI protests in major cities after Imran's arrest

  • PTI workers block roads and raise slogans against the govt in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities
BR Web Desk Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 05:56pm
<p>Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran stand amid teargas fired by police during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. Photo: AFP</p>

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran stand amid teargas fired by police during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. Photo: AFP
Follow us

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, party workers and leaders staged protests in several parts of the country, blocking main roads and disrupting the traffic flow.

Imran Khan was arrested from the IHC where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) later confirmed the development, stating that the PTI chief had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1,” it said.

Following his arrest, the PTI asked party supporters to take to the streets as it termed the party’s chief’s detainment an “illegitimate” move.

In Lahore, a heavy load of traffic was reported on major highways, due to which commuters faced difficulties.

According to City Traffic Police Lahore, Canal Road, Liberty Chowk, Shanghai Pull, GPO Chowk, Akbar Chowk, Mall Road bridge, Mughapura, Dharampur, Sundardas Road, and others are currently closed due to protests.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, PTI workers started protests at different locations and blocking the roads.

According to the Karachi Police, the Nursery Main Highway has been blocked by the protesters.

The city police advised the commuters to take alternative routes from Baloch Colony to Mehmoodabad, from Tipu Sultan Burj to the Airport via U-turn, and from Sindhi Muslim to Allahwali Chowrangi.

Similarly, PTI workers are protesting at the Koral and Khanna Stops of the Islamabad Expressway.

The Capital Police has advised commuters to take alternative routes of Lehtrar Road and Peshawar Road.

Imran Khan's arrest blocked roads

Comments

1000 characters

Traffic disrupted as PTI protests in major cities after Imran's arrest

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

Ukraine says it has alternatives if grain export deal not extended

Read more stories