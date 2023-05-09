Traffic disrupted as PTI protests in major cities after Imran's arrest

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, party workers and leaders staged protests in several parts of the country, blocking main roads and disrupting the traffic flow.

Imran Khan was arrested from the IHC where he was present for biometric verification in two cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) later confirmed the development, stating that the PTI chief had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The arrest warrants against him were issued by the NAB chief on May 1,” it said.

Following his arrest, the PTI asked party supporters to take to the streets as it termed the party’s chief’s detainment an “illegitimate” move.

In Lahore, a heavy load of traffic was reported on major highways, due to which commuters faced difficulties.

According to City Traffic Police Lahore, Canal Road, Liberty Chowk, Shanghai Pull, GPO Chowk, Akbar Chowk, Mall Road bridge, Mughapura, Dharampur, Sundardas Road, and others are currently closed due to protests.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, PTI workers started protests at different locations and blocking the roads.

According to the Karachi Police, the Nursery Main Highway has been blocked by the protesters.

The city police advised the commuters to take alternative routes from Baloch Colony to Mehmoodabad, from Tipu Sultan Burj to the Airport via U-turn, and from Sindhi Muslim to Allahwali Chowrangi.

Similarly, PTI workers are protesting at the Koral and Khanna Stops of the Islamabad Expressway.

The Capital Police has advised commuters to take alternative routes of Lehtrar Road and Peshawar Road.