AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
  Important updates from April 29 and April 30, 2023
Published May 1, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM marvels at bumper wheat harvest

Read here for details.

  • IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

Read here for details.

  • Digital census deadline extended to 15th

Read here for details.

  • Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Read here for details.

  • Five die in Balochistan torrential rains

Read here for details.

  • RRMC recommendation: Section 7E of IT Ord should be equally applicable to non-filers

Read here for details.

  • Govt keeps price of petrol unchanged, reduces diesel's rate by Rs5

Read here for details.

  • Marriyum hails launch of PTV Flix as ‘timeless dramas and shows’ go up for streaming

Read here for details.

  • 'No Illegal action will be allowed': Punjab caretaker CM says 'appalled' police stormed into Shujaat's house

Read here for details.

  • President Alvi returns bill seeking amendments to NAB law

Read here for details.

  • Fawad says strategy in place in case talks with govt fail

Read here for details.

  • Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

Read here for details.

  • High inflation, economic slowdown: 'Pakistan still facing considerable challenges'

Read here for details.

  • Italian power giant Eni earned $550mn by reneging on Pakistan LNG supply: report

Read here for details.

  • Dar directs energy sector to resolve liquidity issues at the earliest

Read here for details.

  • US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Read here for details.

  • Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Read here for details.

  • Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

Read here for details.

