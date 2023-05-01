Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM marvels at bumper wheat harvest

IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Five die in Balochistan torrential rains

RRMC recommendation: Section 7E of IT Ord should be equally applicable to non-filers

Govt keeps price of petrol unchanged, reduces diesel's rate by Rs5

Marriyum hails launch of PTV Flix as ‘timeless dramas and shows’ go up for streaming

'No Illegal action will be allowed': Punjab caretaker CM says 'appalled' police stormed into Shujaat's house

President Alvi returns bill seeking amendments to NAB law

Fawad says strategy in place in case talks with govt fail

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

High inflation, economic slowdown: 'Pakistan still facing considerable challenges'

Italian power giant Eni earned $550mn by reneging on Pakistan LNG supply: report

Dar directs energy sector to resolve liquidity issues at the earliest

US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

Non-supply of wheat: Flour millers warn of a ‘serious’ crisis

Rs80bn gas subsidy to five export sectors ends

