Eid-ul-Azha: NA Speaker extends greetings to Ummah

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended heartfelt greetings to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and stated, “Eid-ul-Adha teaches us about selflessness, sacrifice and tolerance.”

In his message on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the Speaker said, “Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in honour of the absolute submission and unwavering obedience displayed by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and Prophet Ismail (AS)”, he further added, “Eid-ul-Adha is the time to offer sacrifice and receive abundant rewards and blessings from Allah Almighty”

Furthermore, the Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for blessing the nation with peace, prosperity, and happiness on this Eid. He also urged the Muslim Ummah and people of Pakistan to play their part in promotion of inter-faith harmony and peace.

Moreover, the Speaker while lamenting over the plight of the innocent Palestinian people, who continue to face atrocities, hardships and war crimes at the hands of the Israeli Occupation Forces stated, “Nearly 40,000 innocent Palestinians, including infants, women and elderly have been killed by Israeli Occupation Forces in Gaza and Rafah.” Consequently, Speaker NA reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to extend unwavering support to Palestine in their rightful struggle for self-determination and strongly demanded for the end to the illegal occupation and blockade of Gaza.

In addition, Speaker also expressed profound grief over the Indian State aggression towards innocent children, women and men of Kashmir along with the immoral and unlawful abolition of a separate identity of the people of Kashmir. The Speaker stated, “Depriving the Kashmiri people of their identity is a grave violation of international law.” Speaker NA urged the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah to make special prayers for the freedom of the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah also extended his warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

While emphasizing the significance of Eid-ul-Azha he stated, “Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to empathize with Prophet Ibrahim (AS) & Prophet Ismail (AS) as we offer sacrifice to demonstrate our submission towards Allah Almighty”. While expressing grief over the on-going atrocities in Palestine he stated, “Senseless massacre of innocent Palestinians from the past 9 months at the hands of Zionist forces is against the modern norms of the world.” Deputy Speaker also stated, “Parliament and people of Pakistan shall continue to raise their voice for Palestinians and Kashmiris on all regional & international forums.”

Deputy Speaker NA also stressed on the need to take heed from and adopt the exemplary spirit of self-sacrifice set by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) as only then we will excel and prosper as a country and a nation.

