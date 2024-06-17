Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday condemned India’s oppression against Kashmiris in the occupied territory, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

He made the remarks while celebrating Eidul Azha with the troops along the Line of Control. The Rawalpindi Corps commander received the COAS upon arrival.

He prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan with officers and soldiers at the front line during the festive occasion, paying tribute to the martyrs’ sacrifice.

The army chief praised the soldiers for their commitment, dedication, and high morale. COAS Munir said: “As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our families and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the safety of our country and fellow citizens.”

While discussing the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the army chief reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant UN resolutions.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged the nation to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood and sacrifice as Pakistanis marked the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, President Zardari encouraged everyone to share the joy of Eid with those around them, especially those, who are unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.