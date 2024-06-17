AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

  • COAS visits LoC to celebrate Eidul Azha with troops
BR Web Desk Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:05pm

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday condemned India’s oppression against Kashmiris in the occupied territory, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

He made the remarks while celebrating Eidul Azha with the troops along the Line of Control. The Rawalpindi Corps commander received the COAS upon arrival.

He prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan with officers and soldiers at the front line during the festive occasion, paying tribute to the martyrs’ sacrifice.

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

The army chief praised the soldiers for their commitment, dedication, and high morale. COAS Munir said: “As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our families and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the safety of our country and fellow citizens.”

While discussing the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the army chief reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant UN resolutions.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged the nation to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood and sacrifice as Pakistanis marked the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, President Zardari encouraged everyone to share the joy of Eid with those around them, especially those, who are unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.

Line of control PM Shehbaz Sharif COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Eid ul Adha 2024

Comments

200 characters

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

Salaried class: Higher income tax rate of up to 35pc imposed

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Read more stories