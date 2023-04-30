AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Marriyum hails launch of PTV Flix as ‘timeless dramas and shows’ go up for streaming

BR Web Desk | APP Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 06:53pm
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday hailed the launch of PTV Flix, which made available what she called content that “became national treasures”.

“Delighted to launch #PTVFlix today, initiated and started in July 2022, a new video streaming OTT platform on which users globally can access PTV’s vast library of content, including TV shows, dramas, documentaries, sports, and other programs,” the minister said in a tweet.

She said the initiative was very close to her heart and it gave her “immense pleasure to announce it today”.

Marriyum spoke highly of the dramas produced by PTV over the years, saying that the content had become a national treasure.

Screengrab of the PTV Flix app
Screengrab of the PTV Flix app

“Popular dramas and PTV shows like Dhoop Kangar, and Aynakwala Jin have become a part of our collective memory”, she maintained.

“PTV Flix will make this rich library of content – present and old – easily accessible to users. It will enable our youth to connect and our older audiences to reconnect with TV content that left an indelible impact on countless lives.”

She expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the team of PTV for the successful launch of PTV Flix. She congratulated them for their hard work in making this idea a reality.

She said she was also grateful to Bushra Ansari, Javed Shaikh and Khalid Abbas Dar for their special participation in the inaugural ceremony that took place on Saturday.

The app on the Google Play has over 50,000 downloads as of April 30, 2023, and is receiving decent reviews. However, some users have called for minor changes such as the ability to cast content onto their television screens and additional information on certain episodes/dramas.

