Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.2, HSD’s by Rs2.33 per litre

The government on Friday announced a reduction of Rs10.2 per litre in the price of petrol, taking the new rate to Rs258.16 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been slashed by Rs2.33 per litre to Rs267.89.

The new prices will take effect from June 15, 2024.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the ex-depot petrol prices might come down by Rs9.23 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4.02 per litre next fortnight starting from June 16 till June 30, 2024.

In the previous review, the government had announced a Rs4.74 per litre reduction in the petrol price and Rs3.86 per litre in high-speed diesel (HSD), taking the rates to Rs268.36 per litre for petrol and Rs270.22 for HSD.