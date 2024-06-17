AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Recorder Report Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has clarified that the Sindh Finance Bill, 2024 does not immediately impose a 15 percent Sindh Sales Tax (SST) on health and education services.

The SRB further clarified that specific services within the health and education sectors are proposed to be subjected to taxation at the reduced rate of 3 percent.

According to a clarification issued by the SRB on Saturday, reports have appeared in certain sections of the press that the Sindh Government has imposed, through the Sindh Finance Bill, 2024, Sindh Sales Tax (SST) at the standard rate of 15% on the services of hospitals, medical practitioners (doctors) and educational institutions.

SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

It is clarified for general information that the Finance Bill specifies the standard rate (15%) of SST as a scheme of specifying the taxable services. However, the effective rates (reduced rates, if any, as per the Government decision) are published in the Gazette notifications separately.

Sindh Finance Bill, 2024 does not immediately impose a 15% SST on health and education services. The Bill outlines the standard rate framework; however, specific services within the health and education sectors, as approved by the Sindh Cabinet, are proposed to be subjected to taxation at reduced rate of 3%, SRB maintained.

The reduced rates applicable to taxable services, including health and education services, will be formally notified as soon as the Bill becomes an Act of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

The Government of Sindh remains committed to ensuring accessible and affordable health and education services for all residents of the province. The introduction of any tax measures is aimed at supporting sustainable funding for these critical sectors while considering the impact on stakeholders, the SRB added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR health sector education sector SRB Sindh Revenue Board Sindh Sales Tax Health services Finance Bill 2024

