Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

  • 'Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,' he told the graduating candidates
BR Web Desk Published April 29, 2023

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Saturday that nothing was more important to the armed forces of Pakistan “than the concerns of the motherland”.

Speaking at passing out ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy, he said that “the public of Pakistan is its biggest support and our loyalties are with the nation”.

Nothing is more sacred than the well-being, safety and security of Pakistanis, he added.

“Our efforts for peace should not be considered our weakness,” he said. “We will make all-out sacrifices for our nation. The army is ready to fulfil this responsibility at all times.”

“Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” he told the graduating candidates.

“The army imbibes the vision of our great Quaid signifying no distinction of caste, color, creed, gender or geography.”

More to follow

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

