AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-17

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has witnessed a major decrease in customs duty exemptions/concessions availed on the import of items under the free trade agreements (FTAs) and preferential trade agreements (PTAs) during 2022-23.

According to the new Tax Expenditure-Report (2024) issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Customs Duty Expenditure is estimated at Rs. 543.521 Billion based on data of FY 2022- 23.

The customs duty concessions are in the form of reduced rate, zero rate, exemptions to specific sectors/items, which are broadly scattered among items such as plant, machinery and equipment, chemicals, parts, renewable energy sources equipment etc.

Regulatory Duty imposed/ raised on wide range of items

The largest portion of customs duty expenditure is given under Fifth Schedule amounting Rs. 190.688 billion, registering a growth of 10.24%, followed by General Concessions, amounting Rs. 146.59 billion.

The report added that the customs duty exemptions under Fifth Schedule, General Concessions and Exports Related Exemptions combined consist of 85.46% of customs duty expenditure. A significant increase is observed in the export related exemptions while major decrease is observed in FTA & PTA, etc.

The customs duty expenditure is 0.65% of the GDP in 2022-23 and contributed 14.58% in the total tax expenditures. 4.3.1. Major Beneficiaries Customs Duty Expenditures

The cumulative sum of custom duty expenditure for top 10 heads, amounts to Rs. 445,122.88 million which is 82% of the total custom duty expenditure. It accounts for 12% of the total tax expenditure incurred during the year 2022-23, the report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

imports gdp FBR Preferential Trade Agreement customs duty FTAs Expenditure tax expenditures

Comments

200 characters

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

Eidul Azha today

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories