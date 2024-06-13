Key highlights of Budget 2024-25
- Business Recorder takes a look at key points
The government of Pakistan presented the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Wednesday. Business Recorder takes a look at some of the key highlights of the documents.
-
Economic growth target fixed at 3.6% for fiscal year 2024-25
-
Inflation seen at 12% in FY2024-25
-
Total outlay of the budget for FY25 is Rs18.9 trillion
-
Gross revenue receipts expected at Rs17.8 trillion
-
Non-bank borrowing expected at Rs2.662 trillion
-
Rs5.142 trillion expected from bank borrowing
-
Rs666 billion earmarked for net external receipts
-
Privatisation proceeds expected at Rs30 billion
-
Rs9.775 trillion earmarked for interest payments
-
Rs1.014 trillion to be spent on pensions
-
Rs2.122 trillion allocated for Defence affairs and services
-
Rs1,777 trillion earmarked for grants and transfers to provinces
-
Rs1,363 trillion to be spent on subsidies
-
Running of civil government and emergency provision expected to consume Rs1,152 trillion
-
Rs1,674 trillion allocated for development and net lending
-
Overall fiscal deficit is at Rs7.283 trillion
-
Overall fiscal deficit at GDP 5.9%, down from the revised 7.4% of FY2023-24
-
FBR taxes envisaged at Rs12.97 trillion, around 40% higher than outgoing fiscal year
-
Non-tax revenue envisaged at Rs4.8 trillion
-
Federal PSDP budgeted at Rs1.400 trillion
-
Increase in allocation of BISP from Rs466 billion to Rs592 billion, subsidy allocation of Rs65 billion for utility stores corporation, Rs10 billion kept for Ramzan package
-
Pensions of government employees to be increased by 15%
-
25% increase in salaries of Grade 1 to 16 and 20% in Grade 17 to 22
-
Rs37,000 minimum wage proposed
-
Extra Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs1,000 per ton imposed on cement, bringing total FED to Rs3,000 per ton of cement dispatched
-
GST exemption granted to the FATA/PATA region to be removed
-
Sales tax rate for point-of-sale (POS) retailers dealing in leather and textile products increased from 15% to 18%
-
Maximum limit for petroleum levy enhanced for petrol and diesel to Rs80 per litre
-
Withdrawal of custom duties exemptions on CBU imports of hybrid vehicles
-
Withdrawal of concession on import of electric vehicles with value exceeding US$ 50,000
-
Advance tax on registration of motor vehicles above 2,000 cc will be fixed at a certain amount in proportion to the value of the vehicle
-
Iron and steel scrap to be exempted from levy of sales tax
-
Rs253bn allocated for development of energy sector
-
‘National Fiscal Pact’ proposed with all provinces
Comments