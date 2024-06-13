AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Business & Finance

Key highlights of Budget 2024-25

  • Business Recorder takes a look at key points
Published 13 Jun, 2024

The government of Pakistan presented the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Wednesday. Business Recorder takes a look at some of the key highlights of the documents.

  • Economic growth target fixed at 3.6% for fiscal year 2024-25

  • Inflation seen at 12% in FY2024-25

  • Total outlay of the budget for FY25 is Rs18.9 trillion

  • Gross revenue receipts expected at Rs17.8 trillion

  • Non-bank borrowing expected at Rs2.662 trillion

  • Rs5.142 trillion expected from bank borrowing

  • Rs666 billion earmarked for net external receipts

  • Privatisation proceeds expected at Rs30 billion

  • Rs9.775 trillion earmarked for interest payments

  • Rs1.014 trillion to be spent on pensions

  • Rs2.122 trillion allocated for Defence affairs and services

  • Rs1,777 trillion earmarked for grants and transfers to provinces

  • Rs1,363 trillion to be spent on subsidies

  • Running of civil government and emergency provision expected to consume Rs1,152 trillion

  • Rs1,674 trillion allocated for development and net lending

  • Overall fiscal deficit is at Rs7.283 trillion

  • Overall fiscal deficit at GDP 5.9%, down from the revised 7.4% of FY2023-24

  • FBR taxes envisaged at Rs12.97 trillion, around 40% higher than outgoing fiscal year

  • Non-tax revenue envisaged at Rs4.8 trillion

  • Federal PSDP budgeted at Rs1.400 trillion

  • Increase in allocation of BISP from Rs466 billion to Rs592 billion, subsidy allocation of Rs65 billion for utility stores corporation, Rs10 billion kept for Ramzan package

  • Pensions of government employees to be increased by 15%

  • 25% increase in salaries of Grade 1 to 16 and 20% in Grade 17 to 22

  • Rs37,000 minimum wage proposed

  • Extra Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs1,000 per ton imposed on cement, bringing total FED to Rs3,000 per ton of cement dispatched

  • GST exemption granted to the FATA/PATA region to be removed

  • Sales tax rate for point-of-sale (POS) retailers dealing in leather and textile products increased from 15% to 18%

  • Maximum limit for petroleum levy enhanced for petrol and diesel to Rs80 per litre

  • Withdrawal of custom duties exemptions on CBU imports of hybrid vehicles

  • Withdrawal of concession on import of electric vehicles with value exceeding US$ 50,000

  • Advance tax on registration of motor vehicles above 2,000 cc will be fixed at a certain amount in proportion to the value of the vehicle

  • Iron and steel scrap to be exempted from levy of sales tax

  • Rs253bn allocated for development of energy sector

  • ‘National Fiscal Pact’ proposed with all provinces

