Key highlights of Budget 2024-25

The government of Pakistan presented the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Wednesday. Business Recorder takes a look at some of the key highlights of the documents.

Economic growth target fixed at 3.6% for fiscal year 2024-25

Inflation seen at 12% in FY2024-25

Total outlay of the budget for FY25 is Rs18.9 trillion

Gross revenue receipts expected at Rs17.8 trillion

Non-bank borrowing expected at Rs2.662 trillion

Rs5.142 trillion expected from bank borrowing

Rs666 billion earmarked for net external receipts

Privatisation proceeds expected at Rs30 billion

Rs9.775 trillion earmarked for interest payments

Rs1.014 trillion to be spent on pensions

Rs2.122 trillion allocated for Defence affairs and services

Rs1,777 trillion earmarked for grants and transfers to provinces

Rs1,363 trillion to be spent on subsidies

Running of civil government and emergency provision expected to consume Rs1,152 trillion

Rs1,674 trillion allocated for development and net lending

Overall fiscal deficit is at Rs7.283 trillion

Overall fiscal deficit at GDP 5.9%, down from the revised 7.4% of FY2023-24

FBR taxes envisaged at Rs12.97 trillion, around 40% higher than outgoing fiscal year

Non-tax revenue envisaged at Rs4.8 trillion

Federal PSDP budgeted at Rs1.400 trillion

Increase in allocation of BISP from Rs466 billion to Rs592 billion, subsidy allocation of Rs65 billion for utility stores corporation, Rs10 billion kept for Ramzan package

Pensions of government employees to be increased by 15%

25% increase in salaries of Grade 1 to 16 and 20% in Grade 17 to 22

Rs37,000 minimum wage proposed

Extra Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs1,000 per ton imposed on cement, bringing total FED to Rs3,000 per ton of cement dispatched

GST exemption granted to the FATA/PATA region to be removed

Sales tax rate for point-of-sale (POS) retailers dealing in leather and textile products increased from 15% to 18%

Maximum limit for petroleum levy enhanced for petrol and diesel to Rs80 per litre

Withdrawal of custom duties exemptions on CBU imports of hybrid vehicles

Withdrawal of concession on import of electric vehicles with value exceeding US$ 50,000

Advance tax on registration of motor vehicles above 2,000 cc will be fixed at a certain amount in proportion to the value of the vehicle

Iron and steel scrap to be exempted from levy of sales tax

Rs253bn allocated for development of energy sector