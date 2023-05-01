AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
PM marvels at bumper wheat harvest

APP Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday attributed the production of 27.5 million metric tons record bumper wheat crop in the country to government’s efforts at timely decisions, provision of quality seed, uninterrupted supply of fertilizers and Kissan package.

Expressing his satisfaction over the country’s produce which surpassed production during the previous 10 years, the prime minister thanked Allah, the Almighty for the blessing.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review countrywide wheat procurement drive at the official level, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

The meeting was informed about the production of wheat in the current year, its available stocks, carry forward stocks and the procurement targets of the federal and provincial departments.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and other senior authorities.

The prime minister congratulated the minister for food security and other relevant authorities and appreciated their steps.

He said that despite heavy rainfalls and floods last year, achieving a bumper wheat crop was the result of the government’s timely decisions and the best governance.

Felicitating the nation on achieving the milestone, the prime minister said that the government was formulating a strategy for achieving enhanced production next year.

Due to mismanagement of the previous government, Pakistan became a wheat-importing country, he said, adding the farmers were made to wait in long lines for the whole day to get fertilizers.

He said that the provincial and federal departments should directly purchase wheat from farmers to provide them benefits.

They should also increase the procurement targets of wheat, so as to ensure its uninterrupted supply throughout the year, he added.

The prime minister also directed for strict action against hoarders.

He also directed for provision of required resources through banks to get a specified quantity of wheat.

Wheat fertilizers Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif wheat harvest Kissan Package

