IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and highlighted ‘human rights violation’ in Pakistan.

In a statement issued on PTI’s official Twitter handle, the former premier and German Ambassador discussed ‘matters related to bilateral issues and mutual interest’ during the meeting.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on matters of mutual interest, PTI’s political philosophy, human rights violations in Pakistan, and the effects of the government’s unconstitutional actions on the country’s democracy.

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

The two personalities also discussed ‘negative impact’ of deviation from the Constitution on democracy.

Alfred Grannas highlighted the implications for GSP Plus status awarded to Pakistan.

Imran Khan maintained that his party was fully active for the supremacy of constitution and law and promotion of democracy.

He pointed out that democracy was based on guarantee of fundamental rights and establishment of government on the basis of public opinion. “PTI considers the people as the source of power in national decision-making in the light of the constitution”, he added.

Imran Khan said that the country was being ruled by a government that deemed itself rightful to defect from the democracy and the constitution.

Khan claimed people were being deprived of the right to vote, adding that interim governments were ruling in Punjab and KP despite elapsing 90 days after the dissolution of both assemblies. “It is compounding political crisis in the country,” he added.

He went on to say that the political crisis was causing an unimaginable loss to the country’s economy. “Sedition cases are being lodged against those stressing peaceful protest, election campaign, and freedom of expression,” he added.

He drew attention of the German envoy to address human rights violations, saying grave human rights violations and attacks on democracy demanded international attention. “We welcome voices being raised against such acts,” he added.

Grannas said he wanted democracy to prevail in the country for its progress adding the basic human rights and democratic values were important for the development of the country. “Human rights status of a country directly impacts the GSP+ plus status of a country,” he added.

