AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and highlighted ‘human rights violation’ in Pakistan.

In a statement issued on PTI’s official Twitter handle, the former premier and German Ambassador discussed ‘matters related to bilateral issues and mutual interest’ during the meeting.

The meeting underscored the exchange of thoughts on matters of mutual interest, PTI’s political philosophy, human rights violations in Pakistan, and the effects of the government’s unconstitutional actions on the country’s democracy.

IK warns of ‘Sri Lanka-like’ situation if elections not held

The two personalities also discussed ‘negative impact’ of deviation from the Constitution on democracy.

Alfred Grannas highlighted the implications for GSP Plus status awarded to Pakistan.

Imran Khan maintained that his party was fully active for the supremacy of constitution and law and promotion of democracy.

He pointed out that democracy was based on guarantee of fundamental rights and establishment of government on the basis of public opinion. “PTI considers the people as the source of power in national decision-making in the light of the constitution”, he added.

Imran Khan said that the country was being ruled by a government that deemed itself rightful to defect from the democracy and the constitution.

Khan claimed people were being deprived of the right to vote, adding that interim governments were ruling in Punjab and KP despite elapsing 90 days after the dissolution of both assemblies. “It is compounding political crisis in the country,” he added.

He went on to say that the political crisis was causing an unimaginable loss to the country’s economy. “Sedition cases are being lodged against those stressing peaceful protest, election campaign, and freedom of expression,” he added.

He drew attention of the German envoy to address human rights violations, saying grave human rights violations and attacks on democracy demanded international attention. “We welcome voices being raised against such acts,” he added.

Grannas said he wanted democracy to prevail in the country for its progress adding the basic human rights and democratic values were important for the development of the country. “Human rights status of a country directly impacts the GSP+ plus status of a country,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan human rights violations German envoy

Comments

1000 characters

IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Track & trace system scheme not violative of sales tax law: IHC

Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

Five die in Balochistan torrential rains

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Rehabilitation work: Wapda seeks nod for shutdown of 2 Warsak units

RRMC recommendation: Section 7E of IT Ord should be equally applicable to non-filers

Read more stories