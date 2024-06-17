AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jun, 2024 10:28am

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have urged the nation to reaffirm their commitment to the values of brotherhood and sacrifice as Pakistanis marked the holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha on Monday.

In his message on Eid-ul-Adha, President Zardari encouraged everyone to share the joy of Eid with those around them, especially those, who are unable to celebrate due to financial constraints.

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

“I pray to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings and mercy upon the entire Muslim ummah, particularly Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that this day serves as an occasion to unite the people and foster the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity “as well as to look after the less fortunate amongst us and make them part of our collective celebration”.

“We pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination,” he said.

“May we all embrace the true essence of this auspicious day, fostering unity and embodying the spirit of sacrifice.”

Moreover, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs also extended warm felicitations to all Pakistanis.

Hajj pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

“This sacred event embodies the spirit of sacrifice for the greater good.

On this auspicious day, we are indebted to our martyrs and ghazis for the independence and peace which prevail in the country, and pay tribute to their ultimate sacrifices,“ the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press release issued today.

Meanwhile, the day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and progress.

After offering Eid prayers, Muslims will offer sacrifice of animals to act upon the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

