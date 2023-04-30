AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
US stands with democracy, rule of law and HR: Sherman

NNI Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
WASHINGTON: US congressman Brad Sherman expressing concern over the ‘terrible disappearances, human rights abuses and substantial evidence of torture’ in Pakistan said the United States stands with democracy, the rule of law, human rights and the right of free speech in Pakistan.

Addressing the House of Representatives, Sherman called for human rights and democracy and the rule of law in the country, saying that the US is dedicated to democracy and human rights.

Referring to upcoming elections in Punjab, he noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to hold polls and later on in other provinces, as well, and “that is the rule of law.”

US Congressman concerned at HR violations

Sherman said he believes that the Supreme Court’s ruling is final and non-appealable, adding that the top court has also ordered to release funds for the election as it is necessary.

The US congressman further said that nothing was more important than timely, constitutional, transparent elections. “Nothing is more important in Pakistan than letting whoever wins the elections govern the country,” he added.

Sherman asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was more difficult to deal with than incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Brad Sherman said that Imran assured him that he was not an anti-American and believes in supremacy of rule of law.

Speaking to international media, he said that he held a telephonic conversation with Imran, wherein the latter assured that he was not an anti-American and believes in supremacy of rule of law.

