Apr 29, 2023
Dar directs energy sector to resolve liquidity issues at the earliest

BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2023 05:15pm
Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has directed authorities in the energy sector including Petroleum Division, Sui companies, and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to improve their liquidity position at the earliest.

The finance minister chaired a meeting on reforms in energy sector at Finance Division on Saturday.

As per the statement released by the Finance Division, the meeting deliberated on the ongoing issues and “discussed viable proposals to introduce reforms in the energy sector in order to improve cash-flow, specifically in the gas sector”.

Renewable energy sector: PM urges UAE firm to make investment

Dar emphasised that it is the priority of the government to address the liquidity issues of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) of the energy sector to enhance economic growth of the country.

Dar, in a separate meeting of Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC), highlighted the current economic and financial outlook of the country.

“Dar shared that in spite of challenges, the government is determined to set the economy on a positive trajectory through introducing reforms in various sectors in order to achieve economic stability and growth,” read the statement.

Italian power giant Eni earned $550mn by reneging on Pakistan LNG supply: report

The chairman of RRMC presented an interim report containing its recommendations to the Dar.

The finance minister called for devising valuable suggestions for reforms in the revenue policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business, and tax payer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

“The meeting deliberated upon the suggestions being put forward by the commission and agreed to come up with business-friendly tax reforms after interacting all the stakeholders,” read the notice.

Dar directed the commission to ensure fast-track implementation of the reforms.

