'No Illegal action will be allowed': Punjab caretaker CM says 'appalled' police stormed into Shujaat's house

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that he was "appalled" to know that the police team went to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parvez Elahi but stormed Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's house in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured.

"No Illegal action will be allowed by anyone," he tweeted, adding: "I am in Medina and getting all the details."

The chief minister said that the "law should take its course" after the unfortunate development.

Punjab Police on Saturday booked former chief minister Parvez Elahi on several charges including terrorism following a raid at his house late on Friday night in an attempt to arrest him.

In the case, it stated that law enforcement officials were “attacked with stones, batons and petrol” during the raid.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Lahore’s Ghalib Market Police Station invoking Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, and Section 324 (attempted murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) among others.

As per the FIR, Parvez Elahi's employees “locked the house from the inside, while a countless” number of people present inside threatened the team when it arrived at his home.

Parvez Elahi's workers also pelted law enforcement authorities with stones and doused petrol on them, causing a fire to break out, said the FIR.