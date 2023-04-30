Govt keeps price of petrol unchanged, reduces diesel's rate by Rs5

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs282 per litre for the next fortnight, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) will be reduced by Rs5 per litre, Aaj News reported.

In a brief video address, Dar said that the prices of light-speed diesel and kerosene oil have also been slashed by Rs10 per litre.

The revised price will be Rs288 per litre for HSD, Rs176.07 for light diesel, and Rs164.68 for kerosene oil.

The next prices will remain effective from 12 midnight to May 15, he said.

On April 15, Dar announced an increase of Rs10 per litre in the price of petrol. The prices of diesel and light diesel oil had remained unchanged at Rs293 and Rs174.68 but the price of kerosene was increased by Rs5.78 to Rs186.07.