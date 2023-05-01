AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

NNI Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
Follow us

LAHORE: Once available free of cost to pilgrims, the Saudi government notified that it would be charging for the sacred Aab-e-Zam Zam water from this year on.

Reports said that Pakistani pilgrims would now have to pay 15 SAR (almost Rs1114) to get five litres of the sacred water upon their departure from Saudi Arabia.

Interior ministries: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to improve coordination

“Pakistani pilgrims will pay Rs200 million (in the form of US dollars) to the Saudi government to get 896,000 litres of the water,” reports added. Sources said that the Saudi government would charge 179,210 pilgrims for the water this year.

On the other hand, Saudi Hajj Affairs Committee said the applications to apply for getting residency permits could be submitted until the end of the ongoing month. “Safety measures have been given priority to allot accommodation for the pilgrims,” it added.

Accredited engineering firms would inspect the buildings before residential permits were granted.

Saudi Arabia Pakistani pilgrims Saudi govt Aab e Zam Zam Saudi Hajj Affairs Committee

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Track & trace system scheme not violative of sales tax law: IHC

Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

IK ‘apprises’ German envoy about human rights violations

Five die in Balochistan torrential rains

Rehabilitation work: Wapda seeks nod for shutdown of 2 Warsak units

RRMC recommendation: Section 7E of IT Ord should be equally applicable to non-filers

Read more stories