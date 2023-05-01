Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

LAHORE: Once available free of cost to pilgrims, the Saudi government notified that it would be charging for the sacred Aab-e-Zam Zam water from this year on.

Reports said that Pakistani pilgrims would now have to pay 15 SAR (almost Rs1114) to get five litres of the sacred water upon their departure from Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistani pilgrims will pay Rs200 million (in the form of US dollars) to the Saudi government to get 896,000 litres of the water,” reports added. Sources said that the Saudi government would charge 179,210 pilgrims for the water this year.

On the other hand, Saudi Hajj Affairs Committee said the applications to apply for getting residency permits could be submitted until the end of the ongoing month. “Safety measures have been given priority to allot accommodation for the pilgrims,” it added.

Accredited engineering firms would inspect the buildings before residential permits were granted.