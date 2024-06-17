Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

LAHORE: The first unit (Unit 4) of Pakistan Suki Kinari Hydropower Station, the largest hydropower power station invested and constructed by China Energy Construction Overseas Investment Co., Ltd, was successfully start-up and formally entering the wet testing phase.

Personnel from China Energy Construction Overseas Investment Co., Ltd, SK Hydro Co., Ltd, and participating construction units jointly witnessed this exciting moment on site.

Representatives of resident military and the owner’s engineers also attended the startup ceremony.

The Unit 4 of SK Hydropower Station successfully passed a series of tests after starting-up, with smoothly running state, and meets the design requirements.

Subsequently, Unit 4 will conduct dozens of tests such as temperature stability test and overspeed test to ensure that all technical indicators of the unit meet the design standards, which will lay a solid foundation for the unit to enter the trial operation stage.

Before the start-up of Unit wet testing, the SK Hydro Co., Ltd, together with all participating construction units, meticulously prepared the water filling and discharging test protocol, monitored the progress in real time, and efficiently solved problems to ensure the water filling and discharging effect, thus creating an important guarantee for the successful of unit wet testing.

Cheng Dan, the General Manager of China Energy Construction Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., stated at the start up ceremony that SK Hydropower Station is the largest hydropower station invested and constructed by CEEC overseas. The start-up of wet testing for the first unit marks that the project construction has reached the final sprint stage, which is one step closer to achieving the goal of operation and power generation.

The SK hydropower station is located on the Kunha River in the Mansehra area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwestern of Pakistan. It is a key project in the first batch of priority projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and equipped with four impulse units with a total installed capacity of 884MW. Upon completion, the project can provide 3.212 billion kilowatt hours of clean electricity annually, and effectively solving one-fifth of Pakistan’s electricity gap.

