IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in lawsuit regarding comments about Zardari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid in a lawsuit registered against him for levelling allegations against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Rashid had accused Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The former interior minister secured bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000. Rashid is currently in jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

In a hearing on Thursday, Rashid’s counsel told the court that his client was looking to secure post-arrest bail.

“Additional sessions judge rejected the bail plea in the case filed on just one allegation,” the counsel told the court.

When asked about the allegation, the counsel stated that a case against his Rashid was registered on his statement aired on news channel.

Rashid was initially arrested on the charges of accusing Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Later, the Murree police booked him for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest. Moreover, cases were also registered in Karachi and Lasbela Balochistan. Subsequently, Rashid filed petitions in Islamabad High Court for nullification of cases against him.

The IHC barred Sindh and Lasbela police from taking action against Rashid however, it allowed Murree police to pursue case against the former interior minister.

Following his initial arrest, Rashid was sent on two-day physical remand. Following the end of the remand, he was sent on 14-day judicial remand. During this time, he was handed over to Murree police.

On Saturday, a Murree court granted bail to Rashid in a case registered against him for manhandling a law enforcement office during arrest, reported Aaj News.

Rashid’s petition for bail was rejected twice before Murree Magistrate granted him relief.

Earlier, during an informal conversation with the media, Sheikh Rashid said attempts were being made to change his loyalties in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) favour.

“But I will not comply, even if it costs me my life,” he said. Rashid said that at his age, he could not change loyalties.