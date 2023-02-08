Islamabad court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

An Islamabad court on Wednesday approved the transitory remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid in a case registered in Murree, Aaj News reported.

Following the court order, the Murree police took him into custody.

The court ordered the police to produce Sheikh Rashid on Thursday at 2 pm.

Rashid was arrested on the charges of accusing the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Later, the Murree police also booked him for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest.

During an informal conversation with the media persons, Sheikh Rashid said attempts were being made to change his loyalties in PDM's favour.

"But I will not comply, even if it costs me my life," he said

The former minister claimed that he was asked to meet an "important person" last night, but he refused.

Rashid said that at this age, he could not change his loyalties.

Soon after the hearing, Rashid’s Twitter account posted another tweet, saying: "They have decided to disqualify Imran Khan. They are telling me to leave him. I was told that the provincial and central elections would be held together. When anyone comes to meet me, I am blindfolded and my hands are tied. They want to create another party from within the PTI. They did not investigate my cases."