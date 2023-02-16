AML chief Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Thursday after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted his bail in a lawsuit registered against him for levelling allegations against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Rashid had accused Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The former interior minister secured bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000. He was earlier sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Addressing his party workers and well-wishers after the release, Rashid said he had forgiven everyone who misused their authority against him.

He said he had left half of his belongings in jail so that he could adjust quickly if he were to return to prison in future.

Rashid said he was grateful to the judiciary who ruled on his bail petition without taking any pressure. He also thanked everyone who raised their voice against his arrest as well as the media "that highlighted the injustices meted out to him."

The AML chief reiterated that only free and fair elections could bring the country out of its current economic situation.

Rashid gets bail

In a hearing earlier today, Rashid’s counsel told the court that his client was looking to secure post-arrest bail.

“Additional sessions judge rejected the bail plea in the case filed on just one allegation,” the counsel told the court.

When asked about the allegation, the counsel stated that a case against Rashid was registered on his statement aired on a news channel.

Rashid was initially arrested on the charges of accusing Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Later, the Murree police booked him for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest. Moreover, cases were also registered in Karachi and Lasbela, Balochistan. Subsequently, Rashid filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court for the nullification of cases against him.

The IHC barred Sindh and Lasbela police from taking action against Rashid however, it allowed Murree police to pursue a case against the former interior minister.

Following his initial arrest, Rashid was sent on two-day physical remand. Following the end of the remand, he was sent on 14-day judicial remand. During this time, he was handed over to Murree police.

On Saturday, a Murree court granted bail to Rashid in a case registered against him for manhandling a law enforcement officer during arrest, reported Aaj News.

Rashid’s petition for bail was rejected twice before Murree Magistrate granted him relief.

Earlier, during an informal conversation with the media, Sheikh Rashid said attempts were being made to change his loyalties in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) favour.

“But I will not comply, even if it costs me my life,” he said. Rashid said that at his age, he could not change loyalties.