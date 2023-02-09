Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s second post-arrest bail

An Islamabad district and sessions court rejected on Thursday a second post-arrest bail plea filed by former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid, reported Aaj News.

The rejection came after the former interior minister challenged the judicial magistrate’s dismissal of his previous petition for bail.

He is currently in the custody of Murree police after they were granted a one-day transit remand by Islamabad court on Wednesday.

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Rashid was arrested on the charges of accusing the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Later, the Murree police also booked him for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest.

Following his arrest, Sindh Police registered an FIR against Rashid in Karachi for “using foul language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto”. In a similar case filed in Lasbela, Balochistan, Rashid was booked for using “filthy” language against Bilawal. Another case was also registered against him at the Murree police station.

Murree police granted one-day transit remand of Rashid

Last week, Rashid had lodged a petition in the High Court for nullification of cases against him in Karachi, Sindh as well as Murree.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court stopped law enforcement agencies from taking action against Rashid in cases registered against him in Karachi, Sindh and Lasbela, Balochistan. However, it allowed Murree police to pursue its case against Rashid.

During an informal conversation with the media persons earlier, Rashid said attempts were being made to change his loyalties in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) favour.

Sindh Police registers FIR against Sheikh Rashid over ‘foul language against FM Bilawal’

“But I will not comply, even if it costs me my life,” he said. Rashid said that at this age, he could not change his loyalties.