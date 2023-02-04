Islamabad court sends Sheikh Rashid on 14-day judicial remand

An Islamabad court on Saturday sent Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on 14-day judicial remand, reported Aaj News.

The court also rejected a petition of the law enforcement agencies seeking extension in physical remand of Rashid. The court had earlier reserved the verdict on the case.

Rashid also lodged a petition in the High Court for nullification of cases against him in Murree and Karachi.

Following his arrest earlier during the week, two separate cases were registered against him in Murree and Karachi.

Murree Police was also present at the court to request the judge to hand over the former minister. A team of Sindh Police reached Islamabad earlier during the week to secure Rashid’s arrest.

Speaking during his appearance in the court, Rashid said “it is likely that I will be transferred to Karachi where I will be killed. If that happens, 5 people will be responsible”.

According to him, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Caretaker CM of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and former president Asif Ali Zardari will be responsible if he is killed.

He urged his supporters to file a petition against these 5 people “in case something happens to me”.

Reasons for arrest

Rashid was arrested on a police complaint filed by Raja Inayatur Rehman, the vice president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Division, wherein he said that the AML chief, in a television interview on Jan 27, alleged that Zardari got the assistance of some terrorists to plan Imran’s murder.

The arrest came after the Islamabad Capital police issued Rashid a final warning to appear before it over a complaint lodged against him.

On Friday, Sindh Police registered an FIR against Rashid in Karachi for “using foul language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto”.

Another case was also registered against him at the Murree police station under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the PPC for manhandling a police official at the time of the arrest.