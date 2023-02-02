AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

  • Has been taken to Aabpara Police Station, Islamabad
BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 04:41am
Photo: Sheikh Rashid's Twitter account
Photo: Sheikh Rashid's Twitter account
Follow us

In another major development on the political front, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was arrested and taken to the Aabpara Police Station, Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday, reported Aaj News. The development comes after the Islamabad Capital police issued a final warning to the former interior minister to appear before it over a complaint lodged against him.

Early reports indicated that the former minister, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was taken into custody from his residence. Some reports suggested that he was arrested from the Murree Motorway.

Meanwhile, an image posted on Sheikh Rashid's Twitter account confirmed the former minister was at the Aabpara Police Station.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the arrest.

"Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive caretaker govt appointed by totally discredited Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)," he wrote on Twitter.

He questioned if Pakistan could "afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards".

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

In a video message on Wednesday evening before the arrest, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid had stated that the court had already instructed that this police "notice be withdrawn".

Later that same day, the Islamabad Capital Police tweeted that the "Supreme Court has ordered the senior law officer to appear, and that the matter is under hearing in the court, so no opinion can be given".

"The order of the court is clear so avoid arbitrary interpretation. The concerned persons are requested not to distort the facts," it tweeted.

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

The police complaint was lodged with senior superintendent of police (operation) Islamabad and then forwarded to Aabpara police station for further action, it was reported earlier.

In response, the former minister was called by Aabpara police on Monday and Tuesday. However, both times, he did not appear before the police, they said, adding that now the police has asked Sheikh Rashid to appear before them on Wednesday.

"Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is not cooperating with the police inquiry," the ICT Police wrote on its Twitter account on Tuesday (January 31).

Complaint

Media reports stated earlier that the police acted after Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi Division Vice President Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman filed a case against the former federal minister in Islamabad's Aabpara police station.

The case was over hurling allegations at former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a plot to assassinate PTI chief Imran Khan.

The case was filed with SSP Operation Islamabad, and stated that Sheikh Rashid, in an interview on a news channel that aired on January 27, alleged that Zardari got assistance of some terrorist to kill Imran Khan while talking about a conspiracy.

The complaint added that the statement was made as part of a conspiracy to defame Zardari and create a permanent threat for his family.

However, Sheikh Rashid said that he had said on different TV channels that the government wished to "minus" Imran.

"I was interviewed on various TV channels where I said they (the federal government) wanted to disqualify Imran, minus Imran.

"Imran stated that Asif Zardari wanted to take his life. Zardari is not ready to contest elections with Imran."

Sheikh Rashid is the second aide of PTI chief Imran to be arrested in a matter of days.

Earlier, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry was also arrested in a predawn raid on his home in Lahore.

Fawad Chaudhry Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Sheikh Rashid Ahmed arrest PTI Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid Sheikh Rasheed ICT

Comments

1000 characters

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

'Higher than expectations': Pakistan's headline inflation clocks in at 27.6% in January

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar

Fawad Chaudhry released from Adiala jail

Imran says governor KP's letter to ECP regarding delay in polls raises 'suspicions’

Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police

Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon

Hyundai-Nishat jacks up car prices by up to Rs500,000 in Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz says PML-N will clean sweep upcoming elections

Read more stories