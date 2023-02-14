AVN 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
EPCL 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
MLCF 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
NETSOL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
OGDC 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 79.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.06%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.99%)
TELE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,165 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,071 Decreased By -91.9 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,596 Decreased By -121.2 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,600 Decreased By -51 (-0.33%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 13, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 08:50am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Virgin Atlantic suspends services to Pakistan in ‘review of entire network’

Read here for details.

  • Pink Bus Service to be launched in Hyderabad on February 18: Sharjeel

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 inches down in range-bound session

Read here for details.

  • January foreign remittances at 31-month low, clock in at $1.9bn

Read here for details.

  • FIA books Shaukat Tarin under PECA Act over leaked audio

Read here for details.

  • IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

Read here for details.

  • Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • Energy security talks with US next month

Read here for details.

  • Rupee registers marginal dip against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

Read here for details.

  • Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Gas prices hiked

Read here for details.

  • CJP’s remark: clarification by AGP

Read here for details.

