Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 1, 2024 Updated June 1, 2024 04:41pm

Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Saturday in line with a decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,300 after a single-day decrease of Rs1,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,019 after it declined Rs1,200, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola increased by Rs500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it declined by $16 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased by Rs80 to settle at Rs2,820 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

