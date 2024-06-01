AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Print 2024-06-01

Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 1, 2024 Updated June 1, 2024 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed four senior Inland Revenue officers from their positions just one week before the announcement of the federal budget (2024-25).

There are rumours that the IR officials of Lahore were allegedly involved in sales tax refund-related issue of a company.

In this regard, the FBR has issued notifications here on Friday.

FBR notifies transfers of 12 key officers to Admin Pool

According to the FBR’s notification, the officer of IRS Mahmood Hussain Jafri, currently posted at Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Member FBR (Lahore Station).

Similarly, IRS officer Amjad Farooq (BS-20) currently posted at Chief Commissioner RTO Lahore is transferred and posted at Chief Admin Pool.

Moreover, BS 20-IRS officer Rana Waqar Ali, currently posted at Commissioner Zone-II LTO Lahore, is transferred and posted at the Chief Admin Pool.

In addition, FBR also suspended BS-18 IRS officer Khurram Fakhar Siddique for 120 days under the E&D rules with immediate effect.

According to the FBR, Muhammad Abid Raza Bodla and Aasim Iftikhar have been assigned Chief Commissioner, LTO and Chief Commissioner, RTO Lahore portfolio in addition to their current assignments.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5(1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, the Competent Authority has placed Muhammad Azhar Ansari (IRS/BS-20) presently posted as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR under suspension, with immediate effect, for a period of 120 days”, another FBR notification said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

