Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed four senior Inland Revenue officers from their positions just one week before the announcement of the federal budget (2024-25).

There are rumours that the IR officials of Lahore were allegedly involved in sales tax refund-related issue of a company.

In this regard, the FBR has issued notifications here on Friday.

According to the FBR’s notification, the officer of IRS Mahmood Hussain Jafri, currently posted at Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Member FBR (Lahore Station).

Similarly, IRS officer Amjad Farooq (BS-20) currently posted at Chief Commissioner RTO Lahore is transferred and posted at Chief Admin Pool.

Moreover, BS 20-IRS officer Rana Waqar Ali, currently posted at Commissioner Zone-II LTO Lahore, is transferred and posted at the Chief Admin Pool.

In addition, FBR also suspended BS-18 IRS officer Khurram Fakhar Siddique for 120 days under the E&D rules with immediate effect.

According to the FBR, Muhammad Abid Raza Bodla and Aasim Iftikhar have been assigned Chief Commissioner, LTO and Chief Commissioner, RTO Lahore portfolio in addition to their current assignments.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5(1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, the Competent Authority has placed Muhammad Azhar Ansari (IRS/BS-20) presently posted as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR under suspension, with immediate effect, for a period of 120 days”, another FBR notification said.

