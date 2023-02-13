Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Veteran actor, director and voice artist Zia Mohyeddin passed away on Monday at the age of 91 in Karachi.

The founding head of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) was earlier admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Karachi, it was reported.

His funeral prayers will be held at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Phase 4.

He was born on June 20, 1931, in Faisalabad and was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956.

Mohyeddin was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award in 2012, for his contributions to the arts.

Mohyeddin was also the first Pakistani ever to work in Hollywood and appeared on both Pakistani cinema and television as well as on British cinema and television throughout his career.

Mohyeddin is also the author of three books: A Carrot is a Carrot, Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections.

As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and extended condolences to Mohyeddin's family.

The PM said that Mohyeddin’s art was one of its kind and his unique style was admired not just in Pakistan but across the world, as per Radio Pakistan.

"Zia Mohyeddin's voice will continue to resonate in our minds," the PM said.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed deep grief and said that Mohyeddin was a literary figure whose style of reading and speaking gained fame worldwide.