AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
DGKC 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.53%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
NETSOL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.77%)
OGDC 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.48%)
PAEL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 45.94 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.65%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 122.35 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.24%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 22.5 (0.54%)
BR30 15,221 Increased By 119.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 41,867 Increased By 125.2 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,717 Increased By 34.5 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

  • The literary icon was 91
BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 11:21am
Follow us

Veteran actor, director and voice artist Zia Mohyeddin passed away on Monday at the age of 91 in Karachi.

The founding head of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) was earlier admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Karachi, it was reported.

His funeral prayers will be held at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Phase 4.

He was born on June 20, 1931, in Faisalabad and was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956.

Mohyeddin was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award in 2012, for his contributions to the arts.

Mohyeddin was also the first Pakistani ever to work in Hollywood and appeared on both Pakistani cinema and television as well as on British cinema and television throughout his career.

Mohyeddin is also the author of three books: A Carrot is a Carrot, Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections.

As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and extended condolences to Mohyeddin's family.

The PM said that Mohyeddin’s art was one of its kind and his unique style was admired not just in Pakistan but across the world, as per Radio Pakistan.

"Zia Mohyeddin's voice will continue to resonate in our minds," the PM said.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed deep grief and said that Mohyeddin was a literary figure whose style of reading and speaking gained fame worldwide.

Zia Mohyeddin

Comments

1000 characters

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Read more stories