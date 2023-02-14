CJP’s remark: clarification by AGP

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Shehzad Ata Elahi clarified that remarks on social media about Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial’s observation during the hearing of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1990, were “incorrect”.

The AGP in a letter to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday asked him to share correct facts in this regard with fellow parliamentarians for setting the record straight.

The AGP stated that he was present in the court during the hearing and can confirm that no such remark on the honesty of the prime ministers of Pakistan was made by the apex court’s chief justice.

Elahi further stated that the CJP went on to comment on the then deposed Prime Minister (Muhammad Khan Junejo) being a very good and independent man who was removed through Article 58(2)(b) of the Constitution. He stated that the observation that Junejo was the “only honest premier” of the country, seems to have “been misconstrued and misstated in the social media as if in the history of Pakistan only one Prime Minister (Junejo) was honest.”

The clarification comes a week after the Senate witnessed a heated debate between the treasury and the opposition members as both locked horns over CJP Bandial’s “remark” during a hearing on the appeal against the NAB law amendments. The AGP wrote that no such remark to this effect was made by the CJP on 09-02-2023.

