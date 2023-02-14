Energy security talks with US next month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United States are all set to hold ‘Energy Security Dialogue’ on March 15, 2023 in Islamabad which would provide an opportunity to discuss TAPI, CASA-1000, purchase of US LNG and issues related to purchase of Russian oil, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The US Department of State’s Energy Resources Assistant Secretary, Geoffrey Pyatt will lead the US delegation, the sources added.

Sources revealed that the Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir Khan was approached by the US Ambassador to Pakistan to deliver the opening remarks. The US is already extending financial assistance for hydropower projects and renewable energy projects in addition to improvement in Discos’ network.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has sought confirmation if the proposed date is amenable to Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to host the delegation and conduct dialogue. The US has repeatedly raised its concerns regarding the outstanding issues of resolution of 5 wind-power projects financed by DFC, the sources said, adding this issue will also be one of the top agenda items of Energy Security Dialogue.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked Ministry of Energy to initiate preparation of the agenda for more substantive gains from the dialogue and MoFA would facilitate initial meetings with the US Embassy’s Energy Officer in this regard.

Geoffrey R Pyatt, a career member of the Foreign Service, class of Career Minister, was sworn in as Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources on September 19, 2022.

Both countries are also expected to discuss US-Pakistan Green Alliance during the dialogue.

In the 1960s, the US supported the “Green Revolution” in Pakistan, which led to better yields in key crops like wheat and rice. The Green Revolution dramatically boosted economic opportunities for rural Pakistanis and increased life expectancy across the country.

The United States invested in Pakistan’s electrification more than 50 years ago, constructing hydropower plants that continue to provide reliable, efficient and clean energy. The US maintains that as the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a “Green Alliance” between the United States and Pakistan will help jointly meet the climate, economic and energy challenges of the present and future.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy has sought Pakistan’s help in rehabilitation of power system in Ukraine, saying that Russia has targeted Ukrainian plants, which has damaged their energy infrastructure.

In this regard, the US is leading an effort with partner countries and with the G-7 to get the requisite support for Ukraine. The US side has shared a list of hundreds of equipment and has asked for any kind of energy equipment or financial support in this regard. This issue was also raised with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his visit to Washington in December 2022. According to sources, Foreign Minister has desired that the availability of the equipment may be checked and feedback may be provided on the request, accordingly.

