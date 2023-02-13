AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
DGKC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 46.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FLYNG 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 66.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.98%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
MLCF 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
NETSOL 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.19%)
PAEL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 80.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
PRL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 122.21 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.13%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,205 Increased By 32.8 (0.79%)
BR30 15,279 Increased By 177.2 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,942 Increased By 200.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,750 Increased By 67.6 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

  • Talks will resume virtually as the two sides look to reach a deal to unlock critical funding
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2023 Updated February 13, 2023 01:46pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan will resume virtually on Monday, a Pakistani official said, as the two sides look to reach a deal to unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped south Asian country afloat.

The two could not reach a deal last week and a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue. Pakistan is in dire need of funds as it battles a wrenching economic crisis.

IMF stresses on ‘timely, decisive’ implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

“Duration (of the talks) cannot be confirmed but we intend to wrap these up at the soonest,” Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh told Reuters in a text message, confirming that talks were resuming on Monday.

Talks centre around reaching an agreement on a reforms agenda under the country’s $6.5 bailout programme, which it entered in 2019.

An agreement on the ninth review of the programme would release over $1.1 billion.

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

On Friday, IMF had issued a short four-paragraph statement at the conclusion of its mission’s 10-day visit to Islamabad, stressing that “timely and decisive implementation of policies along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability”.

It had added that virtual discussions will continue to finalise the implementation details of policies, implying that an agreement to revive the programme through a staff-level agreement may still take some time as Pakistan moves to execute the prior actions.

“The IMF team welcomes the Prime Minister’s commitment to implement policies needed to safeguard macroeconomic stability and thanks the authorities for the constructive discussions,” the mission chief’s, Nathan Porter, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances.

“Key priorities include strengthening the fiscal position with permanent revenue measures and reduction in untargeted subsidies, while scaling up social protection to help the most vulnerable and those affected by the floods; allowing the exchange rate to be market determined to gradually eliminate the foreign exchange shortage; and enhancing energy provision by preventing further accumulation of circular debt and ensuring the viability of the energy sector.

“The timely and decisive implementation of these policies along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability and advance its sustainable development.”

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have fallen to $2.9 billion, barely enough to cover three weeks of imports.

A resumption of the IMF programme would also unlock other avenues of funding for Pakistan.

An agreement, if reached, would still need to be cleared by the IMF board.

International Monetary fund IMF programme IMF and Pakistan Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh IMF delegation

Comments

1000 characters

IMF, Pakistan to resume talks on unlocking bailout funds, official says

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Indus Motor after-tax income plunges 72% in Q2 FY23

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Read more stories